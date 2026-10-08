Google launches Gemini AI workplace agent that can write code and run tasks, company says

Google on Thursday unveiled a new AI agent tailored for workplace tasks, positioning it to compete with other technology giants racing to offer their own virtual office assistants.

Called Gemini, the AI is a "universal agent" that can write and run code, create images and media and integrate with Google products like Gmail, Docs, Drive and Sheets, as well as third-party apps like Slack and Microsoft 365, Google said in its statement.

Thomas Kurian, the CEO of Google Cloud, shared the new product during a keynote address at Gemini at Work 2026 on Thursday, an annual event where Google showcases its suite of AI technology.

Google said the agent can seamlessly integrate into people's workflow, acting like a co-worker that can carry out tasks autonomously. Workers can delegate tasks to the agent, and it will return a finished product, Kurian said in the company's blog post.

"Gemini can function as your personal assistant or as a team member, where it works on behalf of a group of people, like a project manager within a team, or on behalf of a specific role in an organization, like an analyst in your finance department," he wrote.

To execute on certain tasks, Gemini can create its own "sub-agents," which Google described as "temporary, job-specific agents, each with their own identity," that can work together to accomplish goals over several days.

The AI agent, which runs in the Cloud, is designed to build memory and skills based on the tasks it's assigned and the questions users ask it.

"You never have to re-brief it or wonder which machine you told it to do something on," Kurian wrote in the blog post.

Gemini joins a growing field of AI agents marketed for personal and workplace use. In September, Meta introduced Muse, a personal AI assistant that has been downloaded millions of times. OpenAI followed suit late last month with the introduction of "Dots", an "AI helper" available to ChatGPT users with Pro and Business Premium accounts.