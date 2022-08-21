Watch CBS News
Good Samaritan rescues passengers from burning yacht on Hudson River

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

A good Samaritan jumped into action when a boat caught fire on the Hudson River Saturday afternoon in New York City.

The U.S. Coast Guard reports that flames broke out on a 48-foot yacht with seven people aboard just before 3:30 p.m., near 72nd Street. 

That good Samaritan rescued all seven and transported them to a New York City Police Department boat. No injuries were reported. The exact details of the rescue were not confirmed. 

The Coast Guard said the yacht sank, and the water is now being monitored for pollution.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

