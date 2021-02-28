Actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host a bicoastal Golden Globes Sunday that was postponed for nearly two months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fey will appear from New York City's Rainbow Room, and Poehler will be at The Beverly Hilton in Southern California, a region that was suffering from a post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases in January, when the awards show is usually held.

Even with the delay, the annual ceremony honoring excellence in film and television will still start off this year's awards season with the Grammys being held in March and the Oscars in April. During Sunday's show, Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Norman Lear will receive the Carol Burnett Award for their achievements.

How to watch the Golden Globes

What : The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards

: The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Date : Sunday, February 28, 2021

: Sunday, February 28, 2021 Time : 8-11 p.m. ET / 5-8 p.m. PT

: 8-11 p.m. ET / 5-8 p.m. PT Location : The Rainbow Room in New York City and The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California

: The Rainbow Room in New York City and The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California On TV : NBC

: NBC Online stream : ET Live's Golden Globes coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and continues after the ceremony in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

: ET Live's Golden Globes coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and continues after the ceremony in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device. Live updates: Entertainment Tonight's live blog will run through the show

Netflix raked in the most Golden Globe nominations this year with 42 overall, and the streaming service's "Mank," about "Citizen Kane" screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, received the most film nominations with six. "The Crown," Netflix's British royal drama series, also received six nods, the most of any TV show.

"Mank" is in the running for best drama film with "The Father," "Nomadland," "Promising Young Woman" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7." David Fincher was nominated for best director for "Mank," and he's up against three women — Emerald Fennell for "Promising Young Woman," Regina King for "One Night in Miami" and Chloé Zhao for "Nomadland" — and Aaron Sorkin for "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

Chadwick Boseman, who died last summer after privately battling colon cancer, could win best actor in a drama film for his performance in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." He was nominated with Riz Ahmed for "Sound of Metal," Anthony Hopkins for "The Father," Gary Oldman for "Mank" and Tahar Rahim for "The Mauritanian."

Boseman's co-star in "Ma Rainey," Viola Davis, was nominated for best actress in a drama film for her portrayal of the title character and blues legend. She's up against Andra Day for "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," Vanessa Kirby for "Pieces of a Woman," Frances McDormand for "Nomadland" and Carey Mulligan for "Promising Young Woman."

In the running for best musical or comedy film are "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," "Hamilton," "Music," "Palm Springs" and "The Prom." Sacha Baron Cohen, who received a best supporting actor nomination for "The Trial of the Chicago 7," was also nominated for best actor in a musical or comedy film for the "Borat" sequel.

In that category, he's up against James Corden for "The Prom," Lin-Manuel Miranda for "Hamilton," Dev Patel for "The Personal History of David Copperfield" and Andy Samberg for "Palm Springs."

Cohen's "Borat" co-star, Maria Bakalova, was nominated for best actress in a musical or comedy film. Also up for the award are Kate Hudson for "Music," Michelle Pfeiffer for "French Exit," Rosamund Pike for "I Care A Lot" and Anya Taylor-Joy for "Emma."

In the TV categories, "The Crown," "Lovecraft Country," "The Mandalorian," "Ozark" and "Ratched" are up for best drama, and "Emily in Paris," "The Flight Attendant," "The Great," "Schitt's Creek" and "Ted Lasso" are in the running for best musical or comedy.