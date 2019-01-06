How to watch the 2019 Golden Globe Awards – with or without cable

Hollywood's 2019 awards season kicks off tonight with the 76th annual presentation of the Golden Globe Awards. The Golden Globes, which honor the best in film and TV, are presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and offer an early peek at this year's possible Oscar contenders.

How to watch the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

The 76th annual presentation of the Golden Globe Awards starts at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 5 p.m. Pacific. Here's how to join the nearly 20 million viewers expected to tune in Sunday night.

What: 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards



Date: Sunday, January 6, 2018



Time: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT



Location: Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom in Beverly Hills, California



Hosts: Andy Samberg & Sandra Oh

On TV: Your local NBC station



Online stream: Watch on fuboTV.



Live blog: CBS News will live blog the awards

Who's hosting the 2019 Golden Globe Awards?

"Killing Eve" star Sandra Oh and "Saturday Night Live" alum Andy Sandberg will team up to host this year's Golden Globes. Jessica Chastain, a past Golden Globe winner for "Zero Dark Thirty," and Sam Rockwell, who won for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," are among those scheduled to present.

What is the Carol Burnett Award?

This year's Golden Globes will debut the Carol Burnett Award, which "honors the highest level of achievement" in television. The first-ever recipient of the designation is Carol Burnett herself, whose career in television has spanned seven decades. Burnett is best-known for her CBS variety show, "The Carol Burnett Show," which ran from 1967-1978 and was the first show of its kind to be hosted by a woman.

What is the Cecil B. deMille Award?

"The Big Lebowski's" Jeff Bridges will receive this year's Cecil B. deMille Award, which honors a "talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the world of entertainment." "The Dude" will be in good company; former recipients include Audrey Hepburn, Robert De Niro, Harrison Ford, George Clooney, Jodie Foster, Robin Williams and Oprah Winfrey.

What movies are nominated for best motion picture?

Unlike the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes divide movies into two categories: dramas and musicals/comedies. Here's a look at this year's nominees:

Drama:

"Black Panther"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

"A Star is Born"

Musical/Comedy:

"Crazy Rich Asians"



"The Favourite"



"Green Book"



"Mary Poppins Returns"



"Vice"



Who is nominated for best actress in a motion picture?

Drama:

Glenn Close, "The Wife"



Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"



Nicole Kidman, "Destroyer"



Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me"



Rosamund Pike, "A Private War"



Musical/Comedy:

Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns"



Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"



Elise Fisher, "Eighth Grade"



Charlize Theron, "Tully"



Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians"



Who was nominated best actor in a motion picture?

Drama:

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"



Willem DaFoe, "At Eternity's Gate"



Lucas Hedges, "Boy Erased"



Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"



John David Washington, "BlacKkKlansman"



Musical/Comedy:

Christian Bale, "Vice"



Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Mary Poppins Returns"



Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"



Robert Redford, "The Old Man & The Gun"



John C. Reilly, "Stan & Ollie"



What was nominated for best television series?

Drama:

"The Americans"



"Bodyguard"



"Homecoming"



"Killing Eve"



"Pose"



Musical/Comedy: