The biggest movies of 2019

A maximum of 10 films can be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture every year, but those nominations often don't align with domestic box office success.
These were the 50 highest-grossing movies of the year, as of December 16, 2019, according to Box Office Mojo. Domestic box office numbers combine theatrical ticket sales in the United States and Canada and are reported in U.S. dollars.
First up: "What Men Want."
Domestic box office: $54.6 million
This re-imagining of "What Women Want" finished second to "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" in its opening weekend.