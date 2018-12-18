The biggest movies of 2019

Live

    • 50. "What Men Want"

      A maximum of 10 films can be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture every year, but those nominations often don't align with domestic box office success.

      These were the 50 highest-grossing movies of the year, as of December 16, 2019, according to Box Office Mojo. Domestic box office numbers combine theatrical ticket sales in the United States and Canada and are reported in U.S. dollars. 

      First up: "What Men Want."

      Domestic box office: $54.6 million

      This re-imagining of "What Women Want" finished second to "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" in its opening weekend.

      

    • 48 (tie). "Pet Semetary"

      Domestic box office: $54.7 million

      This horror film, based on the Stephen King novel, debuted at No. 2 at the domestic box office with $25 million in its opening weekend. 

      

    • 48 (tie). "The Curse of La Llorona"

      Domestic box office: $54.7 million

      "The Curse of La Llorona" is the lowest-performing film in the Conjuring franchise. 

      

    • 47. "Bumblebee"

      Domestic box office: $55.8 million

      Released in 2018, the sixth entry in the Transformers series has made $127.2 million in its entire domestic theatrical run. 

      

    • 46. "Escape Room"

      Domestic box office: $57 million

      A sequel to this horror film is already scheduled for release in November 2020. 

      

    • 45. "Abominable"

      Domestic box office: $60.3 million

      "Abominable" finished first at the domestic box office with $20.9 million in its debut weekend. 

      

    • 44. "Dora and the Lost City of Gold"

      Domestic box office: $60.5 million

      The live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon's "Dora the Explorer" had a reported budget of $49 million. 

      

    • 43. "Terminator: Dark Fate"

      Domestic box office: $61.9 million

      The sixth film in the Terminator franchise debuted at $29 million, finishing first at the domestic box office. 

      

    • 42. "X-Men: Dark Phoenix"

      Domestic box office: $65.8 million

      "Dark Phoenix" is the first film in the X-Men saga to not top the box office in its opening weekend. 

      

    • 41. "Mary Poppins Returns"

      Domestic box office: $66 million

      The "Mary Poppins" sequel, released in 2018, grossed $172 million in its theatrical run, with $66 million coming in 2019. 

      

    • 40. "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark"

      Domestic box office: $68.9 million

      In its opening weekend, this horror film finished second at the domestic box office, behind "Hobbs & Shaw," with $20.8 million.

      

    • 39. "Angel Has Fallen"

      Domestic box office: $69 million

      "Angel Has Fallen" marked the first time since 2007's "300" that a film starring Gerard Butler finished atop the weekend box office. 

      

    • 38. "Knives Out"

      Domestic box office: $69.7 million

      This Rian Johnson-helmed murder mystery has made nearly $70 million at the domestic box office against a reported $40 million budget.

      

    • 37. "Zombieland: Double Tap"

      Domestic box office: $72.6 million

      This film's predecessor, "Zombieland," earned $75.6 million at the domestic box office in 2009.

      

    • (TIE) 35. "A Madea Family Funeral"

      Domestic box office: $73.3 million

      "A Madea Family Funeral" finished its theatrical run as the second-highest-grossing film in Tyler Perry's Madea series. 

      

    • (TIE) 35. "Yesterday"

      Domestic box office: $73.3 million

      Despite exceeding expectations at the domestic box office, this romantic comedy finished third, behind "Toy Story 4" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home," in its opening weekend. 

      

    • 34. "Annabelle Comes Home"

      Domestic box office: $74.2 million

      The seventh film in the Conjuring franchise finished second at the domestic box office to "Toy Story 4" in its debut weekend. 

      

    • 33. "Men in Black: International"

      Domestic box office: $80 million

      The "Men in Black" spinoff is the first film in the series to not make at least $50 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office. 

      

    • 32. "Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse"

      Domestic box office: $82.1 million

      Released in December 2018, "Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse" made $82.1 million of its $190.2 million in 2019. 

      

    • 31. "Good Boys"

      Domestic box office: $83.1 million

      This coming-of-age film became the first R-rated comedy since 2016's "The Boss" to finish first at the domestic box office.

      

    • 30. "Alita: Battle Angel"

      Domestic box office: $85.7 million

      This cyberpunk action film reportedly had a budget of $170 million. 

      

    • 29. "Ford v Ferrari"

      Domestic box office: $94.1 million

      Starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, "Ford v Ferrari" raced its way to the top of the domestic box office with an opening weekend total of $31.5 million.

      

    • 28. "Rocketman"

      Domestic box office: $96.4 million

      The Elton John biopic, starring Taron Egerton, finished third to "Godzilla: King of Monsters" and "Aladdin" in its debut weekend at the domestic box office with $25.7 million. 

      

    • 27. "Downton Abbey"

      Domestic box office: $96.8 million

      The continuation of the "Downton Abbey" story made $31 million in its opening weekend, the largest debut for a Focus Features film. 

      

    • 26. "The Addams Family"

      Domestic box office: $97.2 million

      "The Addams Family" reboot made $30.3 in its debut weekend, which was good for second at the domestic box office behind "Joker."

      

    • 25. "Hustlers"

      Domestic box office: $104.9 million

      Starring Jennifer Lopez, "Hustlers" had a modest budget of $20.7 million. 

      

    • 24. "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part"

      Domestic box office: $105.2 million

      The "Lego Movie" sequel finished first at the domestic box office despite a 50% decline from the first film's opening weekend. 

      

    • 23. "The Upside"

      Domestic box office: $108.3 million

      This remake of the 2011 French film "The Intouchables" had a budget of just $37.5 million. 

      

    • 22. "Godzilla: King of the Monsters"

      Domestic box office: $110.5 million

      The sequel to 2014's "Godzilla" debuted at No.1 at the domestic box office with $47.8 million in its opening weekend. 

      

    • 21. "Glass"

      Domestic box office: $111 million

      Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, "Glass" finished atop the domestic box office in its first three weeks in theaters. 

      

    • 20. "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"

      Domestic box office: $112.6 million

      In its opening weekend, the "Maleficent" sequel opened to $36.9 million, which is a 47% decline from the original. 

      

    • 19. "Dumbo"

      Domestic box office: $114.8 million

      Disney's live-action remake of the 1941 animated film soared to the top of the domestic box office in its first week in theaters with $46 million.

      

    • 18. "Aquaman"

      Domestic box office: $136 million

      The sixth film in the DC Extended Universe made $335.1 million at the domestic box office; $136 million of its total was banked in 2019. 

      

    • 17. "Shazam!"

      Domestic box office: $137 million

      This superhero film, starring Zachary Levi, finished first at the domestic box office for two consecutive weeks before being ousted by "Avengers: Endgame."

      

    • 16. "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

      Domestic box office: $141 million

      "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" made $41.1 million in its debut weekend, making it director Quentin Tarantino's largest opening weekend ever. 

      

    • 15. "Pokémon Detective Pikachu"

      Domestic box office: $144.1 million

      "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" set the record for the best opening day for a film based on a video game with $20.7 million. 

      

    • 14. "The Secret Life of Pets 2"

      Domestic box office: $157.3 million

      "The Secret Life of Pets" sequel finished first at the domestic box office during its opening weekend, despite earning less than half the opening of the first film. 

      

    • 13. "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

      Domestic box office: $158.3 million

      The final entry in the "How to Train Your Dragon" trilogy notched its lowest domestic box office total in the series.

      

    • 12. "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum"

      Domestic box office: $171 million

      The third film in the John Wick franchise earned $57 million in its opening weekend, which is more than the original "John Wick" made in its entire theatrical run. 

      

    • 11. "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"

      Domestic box office: $173.8 million

      The first-ever "Fast & Furious" spinoff opened to $60 million at the domestic box office in its first weekend.

      

    • 10. "Us"

      Domestic box office: $175 million

      Directed by Jordan Peele, "Us" scored $175 million at the domestic box office against a $30 million budget. 

      

    • 9. "It Chapter Two"

      Domestic box office: $211.6 million

      The "It" sequel had an opening-weekend gross of $91 million, which is $30 million less than the previous entry. 

      

    • 8. "Joker"

      Domestic box office: $332.6 million

      The Joaquin Phoenix-led thriller is the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever.

      

    • 7. "Frozen 2"

      Domestic box office: $347.4 million

      The "Frozen" sequel had a $130.3 million opening weekend, the biggest debut ever for an animated film released in November. 

      

    • 6. "Aladdin"

      Domestic box office: $355.6 million

      The live-action remake of "Aladdin," starring Will Smith, made $91.5 million in its three-day opening weekend. The animated original made $217 million domestically in 1992. 

      

    • 5. "Spider-Man: Far From Home"

      Domestic box office: $390.5 million

      "Spider-Man: Far From Home" outperformed its predecessor at the domestic box office by more than $56 million. 

      

    • 4. "Captain Marvel"

      Domestic box office: $426.8 million

      In April 2019, Brie Larson's "Captain Marvel" became the first-ever female-led superhero film to make more than $1 billion worldwide. 

      

    • 3. "Toy Story 4"

      Domestic box office: $434 million

      The fourth "Toy Story" secured a worldwide opening of $244.5 million, the third biggest for an animated film.

      

    • 2. "The Lion King"

      Domestic box office: $543.6 million

      The live-action remake of this Disney classic is the 11th highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office. 

      

    • 1. "Avengers: Endgame"

      Domestic box office: $858.4 million

      The "Avengers: Infinity War" sequel scored a whopping $350 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office.

      