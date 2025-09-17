Gold worth $700,000 stolen from Paris's Natural History Museum amid string of similar heists

When Mona Lisa was stolen from the Louvre

Thieves have broken into Paris's Natural History Museum, making off with gold samples worth $700,000 in the latest of a worrying series of robberies from cultural institutions, according to the museum.

Famed for its dinosaur skeletons and stuffed animals, the National Natural History Museum in the chic 5th district of the French capital also houses a geology and mineralogy gallery.

A break-in was detected on Tuesday morning, with the intruders reportedly using an angle grinder and a blow torch to force their way into the river-side complex that is popular with Parisians and tourists.

"The theft concerns several specimens of native gold from the national collections held by the museum," the museum's press office told AFP late on Tuesday.

"While the stolen specimens are valued at around 600,000 euros based on the price of raw gold, they nevertheless carry an immeasurable heritage value," it added.

Native gold is a metal alloy containing gold and silver in their natural, unrefined form.

An unnamed police source told the Parisien newspaper that the museum's alarm and surveillance systems had been disabled by a cyberattack in July, with the thieves seemingly aware of the vulnerability.

"This incident comes at a critical time for cultural institutions and museums in particular. Several public collections have indeed been targeted by thefts in recent months," the museum added.

A picture taken on March 16, 2016 shows a sculpture of French artist Quentin Garel during the exhibition entitled "Le Magicien d'Os" at the Natural history Museum in Paris. KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

It did not elaborate on the other robberies, but the Adrien Dubouche National Museum in Limoges in central France is known to have suffered a break-in earlier this month.

Thieves stole two dishes and a vase in Chinese porcelain classed as national treasures, with the losses estimated at 6.5 million euros. The museum holds around 18,000 works including the largest public collection of Limoges porcelain in the world, according to its website.

Last November, four men with axes and baseball bats smashed the display cases in broad daylight at the Cognacq-Jay museum in Paris, making off with several 18th-century works. That heist resulted in an insurance payment of over $4 million to the Royal Collection Trust, BBC News reported.

The next day, jewelry valued at several million euros was stolen during an armed robbery at a museum in Saone-et-Loire in central France.

In May 2024, armed robbers hit a jewelry store on one of Paris' poshest streets, and media reports said the target was the exclusive Harry Winston boutique, self-described "Jeweler to the Stars."