There are many ways to invest in gold, from buying bars and coins to purchasing stocks. But if you're looking for a gold investment that offers attractive tax incentives and sets you up for a more secure retirement, the choice is clear: a gold IRA.

Gold IRAs work the same as regular IRAs, but instead of holding traditional assets like stocks and bonds, they hold gold — either directly through physical gold or indirectly through investments like gold ETFs and gold mutual funds.

Gold IRAs offer several benefits, but some common misconceptions may make you hesitant to open one. By knowing these misconceptions — and the truth behind them — you can make a more informed decision about whether a gold IRA is right for you.

Gold IRA myths busted: What to know now

Don't let these myths prevent you from considering a gold IRA.

Myth #1: Gold IRAs are riskier than other IRAs

Like any investment, there is a certain level of risk involved in gold IRAs. However, gold has stood the test of time as a safe haven for investors. Gold prices have remained stable over the years and even increased during economic downturns, making gold an excellent hedge against inflation and market turbulence.

In addition, diversifying your investments mitigates risk. Precious metals prices tend to move in the opposite direction of more volatile assets, like stocks and bonds. As a result, opening a gold IRA can actually add stability to your portfolio.

Myth #2: Gold IRAs are only for the rich

Gold has traditionally been a symbol of wealth, but a gold IRA is available to anyone with a modest amount to invest. You can open an account with as little as $5,000. Additionally, you can choose to invest in gold ETFs or gold stocks with your IRA, which typically cost less than buying physical gold.

Myth #3: You can only hold physical gold in a gold IRA

Many investors choose to invest in gold by purchasing physical gold in the form of bars and coins. But these are sold at a premium, and they can be costly to store and insure. If you want to avoid the hassle and expense, there are other ways to invest in a gold IRA, including gold ETFs, mutual funds and stocks.

These investments are backed by the value of gold, giving you exposure to gold's many benefits without the need to hold physical gold.

Myth #4: Gold IRAs are complicated

Investing in a gold IRA may not seem as straightforward as investing in something like gold bars and coins. But it's still relatively simple.

Any investor can open a gold IRA with the help of a reputable gold IRA company. All you need to do is select a custodian, fund the account with cash or by transferring funds from another retirement account and choose your gold investment. If you're unsure which type of investment is best for you, a financial advisor can guide you.

Myth #5: Gold IRAs are all the same

All gold traditional gold IRAs have the same basic rules, as do all Roth gold IRAs. Contribution limits, tax treatment and withdrawal and distribution rules are set by the IRS and don't change from account to account.

However, different accounts have different fees and requirements, including setup fees, maintenance fees and minimum balance amounts. Take the time to research multiple gold IRA providers, comparing not only their fees but also online ratings and reviews to ensure the company is trustworthy and easy to work with.

The bottom line

A gold IRA can be a great addition to any investment strategy. These accounts help you diversify your portfolio, protect your wealth from inflation and market volatility and also provide unique tax perks that can reduce your tax burden and allow you to keep more of your money.

By debunking the myths above, you can focus your attention on choosing the right gold IRA for you and boosting your security in retirement.