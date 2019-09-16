GM's UAW workers go on strike

Some 46,000 members of the United Auto Workers union went on strike early Monday as contract talks with General Motors broke down. Union members walked out of factories and set up picket lines at 33 plants across the nation along with 22 parts warehouses.

UAW Vice President Terry Dittes said a strike was the union's last resort but both sides were far apart in bargaining over a new four-year contract. Among the most contentious issues are health care and wages.

GM says it's made substantial offers, including higher wages and $7 billion worth of factory investments that would create hundreds of jobs.

Bargaining was scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. EDT on Monday.