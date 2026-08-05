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Former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin launches new conservative policy group

By
Olivia Rinaldi
Olivia Rinaldi
White House reporter
Olivia Rinaldi is a White House reporter at CBS News. She covered President Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and was previously an associate producer for "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell" and a broadcast associate for "Face the Nation." She is based in Washington, D.C.
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Former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is launching a new conservative policy group, marking the first major move since Youngkin, a potential 2028 Republican presidential contender, left office in January. 

The group, called Empowering America's Parents, will focus on expanding awareness about the Education Freedom Tax Credit, a federal scholarship tax credit that has been adopted in 30 states. 

Youngkin's group plans to target the 20 remaining states that have not adopted the program with a multimillion-dollar advertising campaign, according to a source familiar with internal planning. 

Among the targets are Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — all key battleground states that went for President Trump in the 2024 presidential election. 

Glenn Youngkin
Former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Oliver Contreras /AFP via Getty Images

The tax credit program, which officially launches in January 2027, allows taxpayers to donate up to $1,700 to scholarship-granting organizations in participating states and receive a federal income tax credit. Proponents say it supports scholarships for K–12 education tuition expenses. 

A source familiar with the program said internal polling showed a lack of awareness around the tax credits, and they saw an opportunity to educate voters on its benefits. 

Youngkin's group plans to "aggressively target persuadable voters, primarily in the suburbs, who support school choice," according to a source familiar with internal plans. 

The announcement comes amid speculation about potential 2028 presidential contenders on the Republican side. Youngkin, who has a significant donor network and has not explicitly laid out his future political plans, told Fox News' Sean Hannity in April that he has "more to give" when it comes to his political future. 

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