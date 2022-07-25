Two missing climbers found dead in Glacier National Park

The bodies of two missing climbers have been discovered in Glacier National Park, the National Parks Service said Monday. The two men were found by search and rescue after they were reported missing on Sunday.

Park authorities identified the men, who have not been named as two 67-year-olds from Columbia Falls, Montana; and Kalispell, Montana.

The men began their trip on July 21, according to a press release from the National Parks Service. They planned to climb Dusty Star Mountain and hike out on July 22. They were reported missing after they did not return when they were expected on July 24, and park rangers recovered their vehicle on the trailhead the same day.

Air search and rescue teams were dispatched on Sunday morning and searched "potentially dangerous terrain" until the end of the day. The bodies were found Monday morning.

"Park staff would like to express their deepest condolences to the families and ask that the public respect the families' privacy," the statement said.

A plan is currently in place to to recover the climbers' bodies and belongings.