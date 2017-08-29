By Crimesider Staff CBS/AP August 29, 2017, 3:34 PM

Girl, 7, survives being thrown from bridge; family friend charged

A bridge over Massachusetts' Lake Quinsigamond, into which police say a 7-year-old girl was thrown on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017.

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts say they're seeking surveillance video after a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped from her grandparents' home and survived being thrown from a bridge into a lake. 

Worcester police are asking area business owners that have outdoor security cameras to review their footage. Police are seeking any video or images of a light-colored Saturn Ion.

Police say the girl was taken early Sunday by 35-year-old family friend Joshua Hubert. Investigators say she was put in a car, choked and then thrown into Lake Quinsigamond. The girl swam to shore in Shrewsbury and was later found. 

A prosecutor said in court Monday that the 7-year-old showed up at a home in Shrewsbury around 4:30 a.m. "in pajamas soaking wet," bruised and with marks on her neck, reports CBS Boston. The injuries are not considered life-threatening. 

Hubert pleaded not guilty Monday to kidnapping.

Officials at the Fay School, a Southborough private school where Hubert worked, said Tuesday he was suspended indefinitely. 

