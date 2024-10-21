Girl Scouts membership to more than double in cost over two years

Girl Scouts USA considers membership due increase amid financial struggles Girl Scouts USA considers membership due increase amid financial struggles 00:36

Girl Scouts of the USA is more than doubling its annual membership fee over the next two years to reduce red ink.

Dues will stay at $25 for the next year, but then rise to $45 for the 2026 membership year and then to $65 in 2027. The organization's National Council Session on Saturday voted to approve the two-step increase, which amounts to a $160% hike prices, rejecting an initial proposal to increase dues to $85 a year.

Adult membership dues will increase to $30 next year from $25 currently.

"This investment provides GSUSA with the opportunity to implement initiatives that will have a lasting impact on our Girl Scout councils, volunteers, and the girls and families we serve. We are committed to providing financial assistance to all who need it," a spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch in a statement.

The decision is the first time in eight years that GSUSA has chosen to raise its membership dues, which generated about $38 million last year. Including adults, the Girl Scouts has about 2 million members.

The national organization projects a net operating loss of about $5 million for this fiscal year.

The higher fees will help GSUSA avoid having to reduce or cut out some of its programs and services, according to a document posted on the organization's website. "Girl Scouting must invest today to better serve our current members and to reach girls who are currently missing out on the Girl Scout experience," it states.

The effort to improve the 112-year-old organization's financial footing comes a year after Girl Scouts raised the price of a box of its popular cookies by roughly 20%. The product brings in about $800 million a year, with the proceeds financing the bulk of the operations of regional councils. Every Girl Scout troop typically gets to choose how its cookies earnings are spent.

Boy Scouts of America's annual membership fee is $85, according to its website.