Small plane crashes into family home in Germany, killing at least 1

At least one person died and a second one appeared to be missing after a small plane crashed into a home in northern Germany on Saturday, police said.

For reasons that are still being investigated, the small plane lost altitude and crashed into the roof of a single-family home in a residential neighborhood in Ganderkesee in Lower Saxony, police in the nearby city of Oldenburg said.

A view of a small plane that crashed into the roof of a house in Ganderkesee, Germany, Saturday, July 25, 2026. Jörn Hüneke/dpa via AP

The plane was carrying two people, according to police. One person was killed in the crash and rescue personnel were searching for the missing individual, German news agency dpa reported.

The residents of the house were not home at the time of the crash, dpa said.

A crisis intervention team was called to the scene to provide support for people who directly witnessed the incident or were in the vicinity of the accident site. Residents within a radius of 100 meters of the incident site were evacuated from their homes.

For safety reasons, power was cut off temporarily along the entire length of the road where the house is located.