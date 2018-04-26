CBSN
AP April 26, 2018, 9:26 AM

Bondage class prompts domestic abuse false alarm

A woman is bound with a rope, demonstrating Japanese Shibari bondage technique.

BERLIN -- German police say they rushed to an apartment in the southwestern town of Neustadt after receiving a call about suspected domestic abuse -- only to barge in on a voluntary class on Japanese bondage. Neustadt police said Thursday a concerned neighbor called to report that two men were abusing a half-naked woman in a nearby apartment. 

When police arrived they instead found the tenant, a teacher of Japanese Shibari, instructing a couple in the basics of erotic bondage.

In a statement headlined "Fifty Shades of Neustadt," police said "the couple was well and in a good mood" when they inquired about their situation Wednesday night.

They even offered to have the officers participate in the class, but the police politely declined.

