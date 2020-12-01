At least 2 killed, 15 injured as car plows into pedestrians in Germany

A car drove into a pedestrian zone in the southwestern German city of Trier on Tuesday, killing two people and seriously injuring 15 others, officials said. The driver, identified as a 51-year-old man from the area, was arrested and the vehicle was impounded, Trier police tweeted.

Police and rescue crews were on the scene and authorities told people to avoid the city center. Mayor Wolfram Leibe told regional broadcaster SWR that in addition to the two dead, 15 people had suffered serious injuries.

"I just walked through the city center and it was just horrible. There is a trainer lying on the ground, and the girl it belongs to is dead," Leibe said, according to Reuters.

Rescue workers are pictured in the city of Trier, Germany, Dec 1, 2020. German police say at least two people have been killed and several others injured when a car drove into a pedestrian zone. Sebastian Schmitz, lokalo.de / AP

No details were immediately available on the cause of the crash, and police didn't answer their phones or email.

Trier is about 200 kilometers (120 miles) west of Frankfurt, near the border with Luxembourg. The city of about 110,000 people is known for its Roman gate, the Porta Nigra, which is near the scene of the crash, and as the birthplace of Karl Marx.