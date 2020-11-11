Watch Live: Georgia secretary of state gives election update at press conference

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is holding a press conference Tuesday to give an election update as he faces growing pressure from fellow Republicans in the state over unsubstantiated accusations of voting irregularities and mismanagement of the state's elections.

Vote counting in the Peach State is coming to a close, though CBS News considers the presidential race there too close to call. Raffensperger predicted last week that because of the tight vote margins between President-elect Joe Biden and President Trump — Mr. Biden leads Mr. Trump by just over 14,000 votes — the race will head to a recount.

How to watch the Georgia secretary of state's press conference

What: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger holds press conference to give election update today

Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2020

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. ET Location: Georgia

Georgia Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The Trump campaign and Georgia Republican Party sent a letter to Raffensperger on Tuesday requesting a manual hand recount of all ballots cast in the state before it certifies its results. In its letter to the secretary of state, the Republicans allege voting discrepancies and statewide errors, though they did not cite specific evidence of such irregularities.

Raffensperger, a Republican, has come under increasing scrutiny from fellow GOP officials in his state, which is also set to take center stage as control of the Senate will be determined by runoff elections set for January 5.

On Monday, Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, whose respective races are each heading to a runoff, called on Raffensperger to resign because of "mismanagement and lack of transparency," though they did not cite examples of the alleged mismanagement.

Raffensperger, however, rejected their calls to step down, saying in a statement "the voters of Georgia hired me, and the voters will be the one to fire me." He also suggested the two GOP senators shift their focus to retaining control of the Senate.

