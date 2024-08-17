Watch CBS News
Local News

George Santos expected to plead guilty in federal fraud case

By Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

George Santos pleads not guilty to all 23 charges in advance of federal fraud trial
George Santos pleads not guilty to all 23 charges in advance of federal fraud trial 01:53

NEW YORK -- George Santos is expected to plead guilty to charges stemming from allegations of fraud, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News New York. 

Santos, the former New York congressman, is expected to enter a plea in federal court Monday in Central Islip, New York. 

The ex-Republican member of Congress was expelled from the House of Representatives last year and previously pled not guilty to 23 federal charges alleging fraud, including misusing campaign funds. 

His trial was scheduled to start on September 9. 

This is breaking news. This story will be updated. 

Mark Prussin

Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.