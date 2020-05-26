George Floyd's death sparks massive protests in Minneapolis

Massive crowds gathered Tuesday to protest at the site where George Floyd was violently arrested a day earlier. Floyd repeatedly told a police officer kneeling on his neck that he couldn't breath, but despite the pleas for his life, the officer didn't let up for more than seven minutes, and Floyd died hours later.

People gathered on the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue, where Floyd was arrested for suspicion of forgery outside a deli. After he was taken into custody, the 46-year-old was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to CBS Minnesota.

Four police officers have been fired for their roles in the incident.

Protesters marched roughly two miles from the site of the arrest to the Minneapolis Police's 3rd Precinct building. According to CBS Minnesota, officers dressed in riot gear created barrier around the precinct, and videos show them using smoke bombs or tear gas, as well as flash grenades, against the demonstrators.

A better look at the crowd size of the Minneapolis march for #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/u0pg0hf4bD — Ryan Faircloth (@RyanFaircloth) May 26, 2020

My daughters who are 9 & 11 years old are with me and my partner tonight marching peacefully to advocate for justice for #GeorgeFloyd who was murdered yesterday by a Minneapolis police officer. pic.twitter.com/n9jI0Pbard — Matt Johnson (@matthewmj) May 27, 2020

Along with videos of more peaceful protests, several videos posted on Twitter also show protesters throwing bricks and rocks at police cars, and smashing windows. CBS Minnesota reported that at least one officer has been injured.

Police in riot gear confronting protester in Minneapolis tonight. Many have gathered in the streets to protest the killing of #GeorgeFloyd while he was restrained by police officers. Four officers were subsequently fired for their actions. pic.twitter.com/Jv0blCFyBB — Frank Calhoun (@Phrygian0) May 27, 2020

Andy Mannix, a Star Tribune reporter, posted updates of the events on social media as they unfolded Tuesday. He tweeted footage of people dousing each other with milk after being hit with tear gas, and many hiding behind shopping carts from a nearby Target as they continued the standoff with police. Even when it started pouring rain, hundreds could still be seen protesting.

Mannix claims he was shot in the thigh with a rubber bullet while covering the protests. He also photographed another man who was shot twice with marker rounds, once on his torso, and again on his arm.

I Was just shot with this in the thigh. pic.twitter.com/igcJ3e7iQ4 — Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) May 27, 2020

Seems like most ppl are bailing. This guy wouldn't let me interview him, but he showed me two marking round hits. Those things hurt pic.twitter.com/c9UgIkJiSD — Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) May 27, 2020

Though he has not made any remarks since the protests began, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said earlier in the day that what happened to Floyd is "horrible," and "completely and utterly messed up."

"Being black in America should not be a death sentence," he posted on Twitter. "This man's life matters. He matters. ... I believe what I saw and what I saw is wrong on every level."