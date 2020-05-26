George Floyd's death sparks massive protests in Minneapolis
Massive crowds gathered Tuesday to protest at the site where George Floyd was violently arrested a day earlier. Floyd repeatedly told a police officer kneeling on his neck that he couldn't breath, but despite the pleas for his life, the officer didn't let up for more than seven minutes, and Floyd died hours later.
People gathered on the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue, where Floyd was arrested for suspicion of forgery outside a deli. After he was taken into custody, the 46-year-old was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to CBS Minnesota.
Four police officers have been fired for their roles in the incident.
Protesters marched roughly two miles from the site of the arrest to the Minneapolis Police's 3rd Precinct building. According to CBS Minnesota, officers dressed in riot gear created barrier around the precinct, and videos show them using smoke bombs or tear gas, as well as flash grenades, against the demonstrators.
Along with videos of more peaceful protests, several videos posted on Twitter also show protesters throwing bricks and rocks at police cars, and smashing windows. CBS Minnesota reported that at least one officer has been injured.
Andy Mannix, a Star Tribune reporter, posted updates of the events on social media as they unfolded Tuesday. He tweeted footage of people dousing each other with milk after being hit with tear gas, and many hiding behind shopping carts from a nearby Target as they continued the standoff with police. Even when it started pouring rain, hundreds could still be seen protesting.
Mannix claims he was shot in the thigh with a rubber bullet while covering the protests. He also photographed another man who was shot twice with marker rounds, once on his torso, and again on his arm.
Though he has not made any remarks since the protests began, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said earlier in the day that what happened to Floyd is "horrible," and "completely and utterly messed up."
"Being black in America should not be a death sentence," he posted on Twitter. "This man's life matters. He matters. ... I believe what I saw and what I saw is wrong on every level."