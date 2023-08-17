Watch CBS News
U.S. businessman serving sentence for bribery in Russia now arrested for "espionage"

By Caitlin Yilek

Putin rails against West amid more strikes
Putin rails against West amid more Russian strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine 02:20

Washington — A U.S. citizen who was already serving a prison sentence in Russia on a bribery conviction has now been arrested on suspicion of "espionage," Russian state media outlets reported Thursday.

Gene Spector, a businessman who was born and raised in Russia before moving to the U.S. and becoming a citizen, was arrested on the order of a court in Moscow, Tass reported.

No other details about the charges were available. A hearing was held in secret because the evidence is classified, according to Interfax.

In 2021, Spector pleaded guilty to mediating a bribe for an aide to a Russian deputy prime minister while he was chairman of the board of the Medpolimerprom group of companies in Russia. The bribe involved paying for the aide to take vacations to Thailand and the Dominican Republic, according to media reports from the time. He was sentenced to four years in prison. 

Spector was retried on a technicality and received a new sentence of three and a half years behind bars in September 2022.

