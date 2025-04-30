Geena Davis confronts childhood teasing and self-doubt in new children's book, "The Girl Who Was Too Big for the Page"

Geena Davis on telling kids to stand tall in new book

Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis is venturing into children's literature with her debut book, "The Girl Who Was Too Big for the Page," inspired by her own experiences growing up tall.

In an interview on "CBS Mornings," Davis revealed how her height shaped her childhood and the message she hopes to convey to young readers.

"All I wanted to do was fit in and not stand out," Davis said. "I was always the tallest kid in class, not just girl. And all I wanted to do was be smaller and shrink and not be noticed as much."

The actress not only wrote the book but also created the illustrations, drawing on a longtime interest in art.

"I've always been very interested in drawing, always have drawn. But I didn't ever consider myself like an artist," she explained. "I knew exactly how I wanted the character to look."

Davis, known for iconic roles in films like "Thelma & Louise" and "A League of Their Own," said she experienced teasing as a child, revealing that boys called her Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after the 7'2" L.A. Lakers star.

The book follows a character named Sheila who worries about being too tall and having a voice too big for the page, ultimately learning an important lesson about self-acceptance.

"It wasn't until I was an adult and I stopped growing that I realized, you know, that it's okay to take up this much space," Davis said. "And so that's kind of the message of the book."

"The Girl Who Was Too Big for the Page" is on sale now.