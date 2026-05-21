Newsom reverses course on California teacher paid leave after years of vetoes

After years of vetoes and political fights, Gov. Gavin Newsom is now backing taxpayer-funded paid pregnancy leave for California teachers – just as he prepares to leave office and potentially launch a national campaign.

The proposal, included in Newsom's May budget revision, would provide up to 14 weeks of paid pregnancy disability leave for TK-12 and community college employees beginning in the 2026-27 fiscal year.

The move marks a major political reversal for Newsom, who repeatedly rejected or opposed similar efforts during nearly his entire time in office.

CBS News California Investigates has been reporting on the issue since 2019, when lawmakers first raised concerns that teachers were excluded from California's paid leave system despite many private-sector workers receiving benefits through the state disability insurance program.

In a 2019 interview with CBS News California, Newsom defended the lack of paid leave protections for teachers and pointed to collective bargaining and budget constraints. When asked why teachers could not opt into disability insurance, Newsom said: "Our task force – this is what we're exploring."

Months later, Newsom vetoed AB 500, a bill that would have expanded paid leave protections for teachers, citing costs and arguing the issue should instead be addressed through the budget process and collective bargaining.

CBS News California revisited the issue several times over the years, including reporting on teachers who said they exhausted sick leave, went unpaid after childbirth, or effectively paid for their own substitutes.

CONTINUING COVERAGE

In 2024, lawmakers again attempted to pass paid leave protections for teachers through AB 2901, but the bill ultimately died without the governor's support.

Assembly Majority Leader Cecilia Aguiar-Curry says Newsom's support followed years of pressure from lawmakers, unions and women legislators.

Asked what finally changed, Aguiar-Curry responded: "Fifty-nine women with a bullhorn."

As chair of the Legislative Women's Caucus, Aguiar-Curry points to a changing power dynamic inside the State Capitol. For the first time in California history, women now make up nearly 50% of the state Legislature.

The governor's office, however, says the shift comes down largely to money. State finance officials told CBS News California the state now has enough discretionary education funding through the mandated cost-of-living increase to absorb the estimated $220 million annual cost.

But even supporters acknowledge the proposal still faces hurdles in the state Senate.

Unlike California's traditional state disability system, AB 65 would provide up to 14 weeks of paid leave for pregnancy, miscarriage and "termination of pregnancy" – language broad enough to include elective abortions. The bill also appears to differ from state pregnancy disability leave in another key way: it does not include a clear annual cap on the number of leave claims a person could file.

Aguiar-Curry acknowledged portions of the language could become negotiation points in the Senate.

The proposal still requires legislative approval as part of ongoing state budget negotiations.