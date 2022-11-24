Here's what you'll pay for gas in every state in the U.S.

Nearly 55 million people expected to travel this Thanksgiving, AAA says

Motorists hitting the road for the busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend can take cheer in slightly lower gasoline prices. Around the U.S., the average price for a gallon of regular on Wednesday was $3.59, according to AAA — down 20 cents from a month ago and well below this year's peak price in June of $5.02.

Still, prices at the pump are roughly 19 cents higher than a year ago, data from the auto club shows. The cost of diesel also remains exorbitant at $5.25 per gallon, driven up this year by a reduction in supply stemming from refinery outages and Russia's war on Ukraine.

About 55 million Americans in total are traveling for Thanksgiving this week, the vast majority of whom will drive.

Hawaii has the nation's priciest fuel, at $5.19 per gallon, while Texas has the cheapest at $2.93. The following lists the price of regular gas for every state in the U.S. and the District of Columbia, according to AAA:

Hawaii — $5.19

California — $5.11

Nevada — $4.74

Washington — $4.57

Oregon — $4.52

Alaska — $4.42

Idaho — $4.14

Arizona — $4.12

Pennsylvania — $3.99

Utah — $3.94

Illinois — $3.89

Vermont — $3.88

Maine — $3.86

New York — $3.81

Massachusetts — $3.78

New Jersey — $3.76

Washington, D.C. — $3.73

Indiana — $3.72

New Hampshire — $3.68

Connecticut — $3.67

Michigan — $3.67

Montana — $3.67

Maryland — $3.59

Delaware — $3.58

West Virginia — $3.52

Wyoming — $3.51

Ohio — $3.49

South Dakota — $3.49

North Dakota — $3.45

Florida — $3.41

Minnesota — $3.40

Nebraska — $3.39

Virginia — $3.38

New Mexico — $3.36

Colorado — $3.32

Iowa — $3.32

Kentucky — $3.29

North Carolina — $3.28

Wisconsin — $3.24

Kansas — $3.21

Alabama — $3.17

Missouri — $3.17

South Carolina — $3.17

Tennessee — $3.15

Louisiana — $3.12

Oklahoma — $3.11

Arkansas — $3.08

Georgia — $3.07

Mississippi — $3.07

Texas — $2.93