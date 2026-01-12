Gas cylinder explosion kills bride, groom and 6 others at wedding in Pakistan

A gas cylinder explosion early Sunday after a wedding reception at a home in Pakistan's capital killed at least eight people, including the bride and groom, police and officials said.

The blast occurred as guests who had gathered to celebrate the couple were sleeping at the house, causing part of the house to collapse, according to the Islamabad police. Seven people were injured.

In a statement, police said the explosion occurred in a residential area in the heart of the city. A government administrator, Sahibzada Yousaf, said authorities were alerted about the blast early Sunday and officers are still investigating. He said some nearby homes were also damaged.

Injured people were trapped under the rubble and had to be carried out on stretchers by rescue workers, BBC News reported. Three neighboring houses were also damaged.

Hanif Masih, the father of the groom, said his wife and sister-in-law were also killed in the explosion, BBC News reported.

Mourners react after the death of their relatives following a powerful gas cylinder explosion at a wedding function in a neighborhood of Islamabad on January 11, 2026. Muhammad Reza/Anadolu via Getty Images

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the loss of lives and offered condolences to the victims' families, according to a statement from his office. He directed health authorities to ensure the injured receive the best possible treatment and ordered a full investigation.

Sharif "prays for the speedy recovery of the injured," his office said.

Many Pakistani households rely on liquefied petroleum gas cylinders because of low natural gas pressure, and such cylinders have been linked to deadly accidents caused by gas leaks. Police said investigations were ongoing.

In his statement, Sharif directed his administration to "educate citizens about safety measures" in the use of gas cylinders.

In 2005, gas cylinders exploded in the basement of an apartment building in Pakistan, causing the three-story structure to collapse. At least 25 people were killed in that incident.