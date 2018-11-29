Garth Brooks opens up about "Live At Notre Dame!" and wife, Trisha Yearwood

Country musician Garth Brooks is the best-selling solo artist in U.S. history, with more than 148 million albums sold. Brooks recently made history by performing the first concert ever at Notre Dame Stadium, which will be broadcast Sunday as a CBS primetime special. Describing the concert, Brooks said there was only one way to enter the stadium and one way out.

"So they introduce you, but 15 minutes later you finally get to the stage because you're hugging everybody, shaking everybody's hand. And by the time you hit that stage, you felt so much like a family that it was just a party from the word 'go.' It was a lot of fun," Brooks said Thursday on "CBS This Morning."

Brooks also opened up about his surprise song for his wife and country singer, Trisha Yearwood, at the CMA Awards earlier this month called "Stronger Than Me." He said the song has been "a real gift" to them because "it opened a lot of doors for us to talk about things we never got past."

"It's when you have two people in the house that kind of do the same thing, then you always have two people that are loving one another so what you do is you back down so the other one can do their thing. And with both of you backing down, nothing ever gets done," Brooks said. "So it was kind of that brave thing of, 'Look, man, just tell me what you're thinking. You're not going to hurt my feelings. You love me, I love you to death. Let's be gut-wrenching honest with each other.'"

But he added: "Never ask that from your wife, ever. Because it got gut-wrenching honest," he said, laughing.

Brooks also shared what kind of music he's been listening to lately.

"The new stuff that I just love, Ed Sheeran's got my ear right now, so much simply because of what all he does out of just what he's playing. [Lady] Gaga has more guts in this business than any male that's in it, so I love it. And I don't think you get better than Adele. I got to tell you, just floored with her," Brooks said. "On the country side, you got guys like Ashley McBryde who's a singer songwriter… People are listening to her and that's smart because she's got a lot of good things to say."

