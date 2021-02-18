Watch Live: Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev testifies at GameStop congressional hearing

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman and two hedge fund managers are testifying Thursday in a congressional hearing about the GameStop saga. The wild volatility of GameStop's stock — which soared nearly 3,000% in January — has sparked criticism from lawmakers about Robinhood's business practices and its links to Wall Street.

GameStop shares soared last month as ordinary investors, fueled by Reddit's WallStreetBets message board, piled into the stock. But Robinhood's decision to halt trading in GameStop and other stocks sparked a backlash among customers, questions from lawmakers and a number of lawsuits.

Robinhood, which offers free trading to 13 million investors, promised to "democratize finance." But critics say its business model has an inherent conflict because Robinhood generates revenue by selling customers' stock orders to larger trading firms, such as hedge funds.

Robinhood's Tenev is denying speculation that his company was pressured by hedge funds to halt trading in GameStop, saying in prepared testimony that his company halted trading because it needed to raise more money to meet clearinghouse deposit requirements.

"Any allegation that Robinhood acted to help hedge funds or other special interests to the detriment of our customers is absolutely false and market-distorting rhetoric," Tenev said.

