GameStop CEO Michael K. Mauler has resigned abruptly after just three months on the job.

The company cited "personal reasons" for Mauler's resignation, which is effective immediately.

Daniel DeMatteo, a co-founder of the video game and consumer electronics company, will be the interim CEO. DeMatteo has been with the company since 1996 and has served in a number of executive roles, including CEO.

This is a developing story...