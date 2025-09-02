Frontier Airlines launches GoWild! unlimited travel pass for $299

Frontier Airlines is offering its annual GoWild! unlimited travel pass for $299 for a short time before the price doubles to $599.

The all-you-can-fly pass is available for the discounted price through Friday, the airline said Tuesday. It allows passengers to book unlimited flights — with some restrictions — for one penny plus taxes and fees.

The 2026-2027 GoWild! pass is valid for 20 months and can be used immediately, marking the longest travel window since Frontier launched the program in 2022. Previously, the pass would have only been valid for trips beginning in May 2026, according to the airline.

This year's pass offers the most amount of travel time that Frontier has offered through the program, Frontier Airlines chief commercial officer Bobby Schroeter said in a statement Tuesday.

It's a step that could help Frontier catapult past its competitors, industry experts said. Frontier is expanding the pass as low-cost competitor Spirit struggles with its second bankruptcy in less than a year, while rival Southwest's new policies, like ending its free checked bag policy, have alienated some customers.

"They see all other budget airlines really struggling, and there is market share for travelers who are in the market for budget airline flights," Scott Keyes, founder of flight deals site Going.com, told CBS MoneyWatch. "They smell opportunity, and Frontier has always been good at expanding."

What do passholders get?

GoWild! passholders can book flights on domestic flights one day before departure, and 10 days ahead of an international flight's departure date. This year, for an additional fee, they can book flights earlier.

Flight reservations must be made at flyfrontier.com or on Frontier's mobile app.

The passes are non-transferrable, and are valid through the end of April 2027.

Are there any restrictions?

Yes. Flights are subject to blackout periods, meaning passholders cannot book unlimited fights during what are typically busy times to travel.

Here are the blackout dates:

2025: January 1, 4-5, 16-17, 20; February 13-14, 17; March 14-16, 21-23, 28-30; April 4-6, 11-13, 18-21; May 22-23, 26; June 22, 26-29; July 3-7; August 28-29; September 1. October 9-10, 12-13; November 25, 26, 29-30; December 1, 20-23, 26-31.

January 1, 4-5, 16-17, 20; February 13-14, 17; March 14-16, 21-23, 28-30; April 4-6, 11-13, 18-21; May 22-23, 26; June 22, 26-29; July 3-7; August 28-29; September 1. October 9-10, 12-13; November 25, 26, 29-30; December 1, 20-23, 26-31. 2026: January 1, 3-4, 15-16, 19; February 12-13, 16; March 13-15, 20-22, 27-29; April 3-6, 10-12; May 21-22, 25; June 25-28; July 2-6, September 3-4, 7; October 8-9, 11-12; November 24-25, 28-30; December 19-24; 26-31.

January 1, 3-4, 15-16, 19; February 12-13, 16; March 13-15, 20-22, 27-29; April 3-6, 10-12; May 21-22, 25; June 25-28; July 2-6, September 3-4, 7; October 8-9, 11-12; November 24-25, 28-30; December 19-24; 26-31. 2027: January 1-3, 14-15, 18; February 11-12, 15; March 12-14, 19-21, 26-29; April 2-4.

Additionally, flights don't include any add-ons, like a seat selection or checked bag. These extras can be purchased separately.