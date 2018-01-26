Rapist charged in random roadway shootings

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif.-- Charges have been filed after a string of random shootings that occurred along highways and rural roads in Fresno and Madera counties late last year, reports CBS Fresno affiliate KGPE-TV.

Authorities say 42-year-old Jorge Javier Gracia, of Kerman, California, is responsible for 10 shootings in November and December of 2017.

Two people sustained minor injuries from shattered glass in one of the shootings. Another person was hit by a bullet and sustained minor wounds, police say.

A criminal complaint alleges five felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, as well as allegations that Gracia personally used a handgun while committing the offenses.

Gracia was previously convicted of the two offenses of rape in 1997 and assault with intent to the commit rape in 1999.

If convicted, Gracia could face a sentence of up to life in prison. He is currently in custody at the Fresno County Jail.

A crime stoppers reward of over $10,000 had been offered for a tip leading to an arrest in the case. It's not known if that was a factor in the arrest.