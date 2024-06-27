Evacuations underway after freight train derails in Matteson, Illinois

Residents forced to evacuate after freight train derailment in Chicago suburb Residents forced to evacuate after freight train derailment in Chicago suburb 06:02

CHICAGO (CBS) — Evacuations are underway after a freight train derailed in Matteson, Illinois on Thursday morning, as crews work to determine if hazardous materials have leaked from the train.

According to Matteson police, 20 railcars of a Canadian National train derailed around 10:30 a.m.

The Village of Matteson confirmed nearby residents are under a mandatory evacuation order. The order includes the following areas:

Main Street from the tracks south to Sauk Trail

218th Street and 218th Place

Charles Street

Village officials said the order includes areas one mile south of Main Street and 217th Street, one mile west of Main Street, and a quarter-mile east of Main Street.

Residents should plan for a "long-term evacuation."

"Ensure you take any medication and supplies you may need with you," a village spokesperson said.

Matteson fire crews are checking each freight car for chemical leaks as a precaution.

Police have not confirmed if there are any injuries.

According to Metra's Electric Line, outbound trains will not operate past Olympia Fields and inbound trains will originate from Olympia Fields that normally travel to University Park.

Drivers are advised to use Governors Highway as an alternate route.

As of 1 p.m., it was unclear what caused the derailment.

This is a developing story.