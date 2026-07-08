The White House announces the first Freedom Fuel gas station, selling gas at $3.47 a gallon

The White House announced the first "Freedom Fuel" gas station, which it says is selling gas at a below-market rate of $3.47 a gallon.

In a post on social media platform X on Tuesday, the White House announced that the first Freedom Fuel location "has LANDED in Philadelphia."

It added that the $3.47 price tag is a nod to President Trump, who, in his second term in office, is serving as the nation's 47th president. On Wednesday, the national average cost for a gallon of gas across the U.S. was $3.80, according to AAA.

"President Trump is leading the charge to lower gas prices this summer — putting more money in your pocket," the White House added in the post.

The White House did not immediately respond to CBS News' inquiry about who operates Freedom Fuel, or how it is offering gasoline at more than 30 cents a gallon below the national average. The stations are run by a private company and aren't part of a government program, nor are they receiving funding from the administration, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported, citing the White House.

In the social media post, the White House included a video of customers at the gas station thanking the president for saving them money on fuel.

"Thanks, Trump, for saving me some money," said a customer based in Philadelphia, where the state average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.98.