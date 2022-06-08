Frank Atwood executed in Arizona for 1984 murder of 8-year-old girl

An Arizona inmate convicted in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl was executed Wednesday in the state's second execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Frank Atwood, 66, died by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for his murder conviction in the killing of Vicki Lynne Hoskinson, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a statement.

Vicki went missing after leaving her home in Tucson to drop a birthday card in a nearby mailbox in September 1984. Her body was found in the desert in April 1985.

Atwood is the second Arizona inmate to be put to death in less than a month. The execution of Clarence Dixon last month ended Arizona's halt to executions that was blamed on the difficulty of obtaining lethal injection drugs and criticism that a 2014 execution in the state was botched.

Death penalty opponents worry that Arizona will now start executing a steady stream of inmates who have languished on death row, but state officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on their future execution plans. No other executions have been scheduled so far in Arizona, which has 111 inmates on death row.

Judges in recent weeks rebuffed attempts by Atwood's lawyers to have the execution delayed. He maintained that he was innocent.

Atwood's lawyers argued that his degenerative spinal condition would make it excruciatingly painful for him to be strapped on his back to a gurney, where inmates lie as they receive lethal injections. The lawyers also questioned whether state officials met a requirement for the lethal injection drug's expiration date to fall after the execution date.

This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections shows Frank Atwood. Arizona Department of Corrections via AP

Atwood's attorneys also told the Supreme Court in court filings that the aggravating factor that made his crime eligible for the death penalty was invalidly applied. He was convicted in 1975 in California for lewd and lascivious conduct with a child under 14 and was convicted of Vicki's killing in 1987. Judges have rejected that legal argument in the past.

The Supreme Court cleared the way for Atwood's execution Wednesday morning after rejecting a final appeal by his lawyers.

On Tuesday, the state Department of Corrections allowed Atwood, who converted to the Greek Orthodox Church in prison, to be visited by religious advisers, Atwood's attorney Joseph Perkovich told the Arizona Republic.

Authorities have said Atwood kidnapped Vicki, whose remains were discovered in the desert northwest of Tucson nearly seven months after her disappearance. Experts could not determine the cause of death from the remains, according to court records.

Arizona also has a gas chamber and inmates are allowed to choose between that and lethal injection, but Atwood declined, leaving him to die by lethal injection, the state's default execution method.