Suspect in teacher's beheading in France was Chechen teen

A suspect shot dead by police after the gruesome beheading of a history teacher in an attack near Paris was an 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee, officials said Saturday.

France's anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said authorities investigating the killing of Samuel Paty in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine on Friday also arrested nine suspects, including the teen's grandfather, parents and 17-year-old brother.

Paty had discussed caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad with his class, leading to threats and a complaint from a parent, police officials said. Islam prohibits images of the prophet, asserting that they lead to idolatry. The officials could not be named because they were not authorized to discuss ongoing investigations.

The French anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said an investigation for murder with a suspected terrorist motive had been opened.

Ricard told reporters that the suspect, who had been granted a 10-year residency in France as a refugee in March and was not known to intelligence services, had been armed with a knife and an airsoft gun, which fires plastic pellets.

Police at the scene of the crime where a man was found decapitated near the Bois D'Aulne middle school.



The prosecutor said a text claiming responsibility and a photograph of the victim were found on the suspect's phone. Ricard said the suspect had been seen at the school asking students about the teacher, and the headmaster had received several threatening phone calls.

French leaders offered messages of sadness but also of hope after the killing.

"We'll pick ourselves up together, thanks to our spirit of solidarity," said Laurent Brosse, mayor of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine.

"We are all affected, all touched by this vile assassination," said Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer in a video message.

Mourners marched near the school in solidarity, holding signs that read "I am a teacher."

A man raises a sign reading "I am a teacher" among people demonstrating in Rennes, western France on October 17, 2020, one day after a teacher was beheaded by an attacker who was shot dead by policemen in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, 30kms northwest of Paris.



A police official said the suspect was shot dead about 600 meters (yards) from where Paty died. Police opened fire after he failed to respond to orders to put down his arms and acted in a threatening manner. The official could not be named because of the ongoing investigations.

French President Emmanuel Macron went to the school on Friday night to denounce what he called an "Islamist terrorist attack." He urged the nation to stand united against extremism.

"One of our compatriots was murdered today because he taught ... the freedom of expression, the freedom to believe or not believe," Macron said.

The presidential Elysee Palace announced Saturday that there will be a national ceremony at a future date in homage to Paty, about whom few details have so far emerged.

In a video posted recently on Twitter, a man describing himself as the father of a student asserted that Paty had shown an image of a naked man and told students it was "the prophet of the Muslims."

Before showing the images, the teacher asked Muslim children to raise their hands and leave the room because he planned to show something shocking, the man said. "What was the message he wanted to send these children? What is this hate?" the man asked. The AP has not been able to independently confirm these claims.

Chechnya is a predominantly Muslim Russian republic in the North Caucasus. Two wars in the 1990s triggered a wave of emigration, with many Chechens heading for western Europe. France has offered asylum to many Chechens since the Russian military waged war against Islamist separatists in Chechnya in the 1990s and early 2000s.

France has seen occasional violence involving its Chechen community in recent months, believed linked to local criminal activity and score-settling.

This is the second time in three weeks that terror has struck France linked to caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad. Last month, a young man from Pakistan was arrested after attacking two people with a meat cleaver outside the former offices of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

The weekly was the target of a deadly newsroom attack in 2015, and it republished caricatures of the prophet this month to underscore the right to freedom of information as a trial opened linked to that attack.

Friday's terror attack came as Macron's government works on a bill to address Islamic radicals, who authorities claim are creating a parallel society outside the values of the French Republic.