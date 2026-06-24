TV host apologizes after she criticized soccer star for leaving World Cup for birth of his son: "The dad is useless"

A well-known French TV host has apologized after she criticized a soccer star's decision to leave the World Cup to attend the birth of his first child.

The controversy started after Belgium forward Jérémy Doku announced that he planned to fly to London so he could be with his wife for the birth of their baby. Doku's absence prompted a French commentator, France Pierron, to criticize the player's intention to leave the World Cup.

She described childbirth as "a disgusting moment, excuse me, where the dad is useless" during an appearance on the television show "L'Equipe de Choc" on Friday. The comments drew widespread backlash and prompted an apology from Pierron on Tuesday.

"These remarks are solely my own and in no way reflect a collective position," she posted on X. "I understand that they may have shocked, offended, or hurt some of you, and I am sorry for that."

France Pierron attends Day Eight of the 2026 French Open on May 31, 2026 in Paris, France. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Her employer, French sports daily L'Equipe, disavowed the comments and also apologized to Doku in a statement late Sunday, saying the remarks did not represent its values.

Doku made it to London in time for the birth of his son, Praise. He posted on social media about his appreciation for the kind messages he and his family have received over the past few days.

"Shireen and Praise are doing great, and my heart is full of gratitude," Doku said. "Welcoming my son into the world is one of the greatest blessings God has ever given me. Thank you to the team for the support, now it's time to get back to football and represent my country on the biggest stage."

On Monday, Belgium captain Youri Tielemans shared his support for Doku, and said he and other players congratulated him.

"I think having a child is the most beautiful thing in the world that you can have, and being there, it's more than normal as a dad, as a mom, obviously," Tielemans said. "But yeah, being there as a dad, for myself, I have three and it's memories you can't take back. So, yeah, very happy for him."

Jeremy Doku reacts during a FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Belgium and Egypt in Seattle on June 15, 2026. Lee Smith / REUTERS

Doku missed Belgium's 0-0 World Cup draw against Iran on Sunday because of a respiratory illness, but was cleared to fly to London so he could be with his wife.

Belgium plays New Zealand on Friday at BC Place, a match that could determine whether the Red Devils advance into the knockout round. Belgium played to draws in each of its first two games.