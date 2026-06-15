Fox to acquire Roku in $22 billion deal

Fox Corp. is acquiring Roku in a $22 billion deal, combining the media company's television assets with one of the nation's largest streaming platforms.

Fox said Monday it will acquire Roku for $160 per share in a cash-and-stock transaction. The combined company would rank as the third-largest player in U.S. television based on share of viewing, according to Fox.

The transaction combines Fox's portfolio of live programming, including Fox News and broadcasts of NFL, MLB and FIFA World Cup events, with Roku's streaming platform, which reaches about 100 million households. The deal is the latest wave of consolidation in the entertainment industry as media companies compete for viewers migrating from traditional television to streaming services.

Fox acquired another streaming platform, Tubi, in 2020.

The Justice Department recently cleared the way for Paramount Skydance, the parent company of CBS News, to buy Warner Bros. Discovery in a $110 billion deal that will combine Paramount+ with HBO Max.

Fox's acquisition of Roku is expected to be completed in the first half of 2027.