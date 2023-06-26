Fox News names Tucker Carlson's replacement to host 8 p.m. show

Fox News and Tucker Carlson part ways and Don Lemon says he was fired from CNN

Fox News named Jesse Watters as Tucker Carlson's replacement to host the network's 8 p.m. show as part of a series of changes to its primetime lineup, Fox News Channel announced Monday.

Laura Ingraham will host "The Ingraham Angle" at 7 p.m., moving from her current 10 p.m. time period, with Watters taking over the 8 p.m. timeslot to host "Jesse Watters Primetime." Sean Hannity will remain the host of the network's 9 p.m. show, with Greg Gutfeld moving to 10 p.m., Fox News Channel said in a press release.

"Fox News @ Night" with Trace Gallagher will air one hour earlier, at 11 p.m. The new lineup takes effect July 17.

Watters' show debuted last year, airing at 7 p.m. It has 2.6 million viewers, including 270,000 in the 25-54 age range, according to Fox News.

The shakeup comes after Carlson, the network's biggest star, abruptly parted ways with Fox News in April. His departure came after "vulgar, offensive messages" about his colleagues surfaced in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit, according to The Wall Street Journal, which is owned by Fox News corporate parent Fox Corp.

Fox News at the time said the split was mutual, and thanked Carlson for his service.

Watters also co-hosts "The Five," a 5 p.m. roundtable discussion program.

This is a developing story and will be updated.