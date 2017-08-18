Fox's James Murdoch rebukes Trump over Charlottesville

NEW YORK - The CEO of 21st Century Fox (FOX) has joined a chorus of other chief executives in expressing concern over President Donald Trump's reaction to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Denouncing terrorism and racism, James Murdoch also told friends in a personal email that he and his wife, Kathryn, will donate $1 million to the Anti-Defamation League.

Murdoch writes that the events in Charlottesville and Trump's response "concern all of us." He added: "I can't even believe I have to write this: standing up to Nazis is essential; there are no good Nazis. Or Klansmen, or terrorists."

Murdoch is the son of the company's co-executive chairman, Rupert Murdoch, a Trump confidant. The company is parent company of Fox News Channel, which has given friendly coverage to the president.

The email was first reported Thursday by The New York Times. "[What] we watched this last week in Charlottesville and the reaction to it by the President of the United States concern all of us as Americans and free people," Murdoch wrote, according to the paper.

A host of prominent CEOs have publicly expressed concerns with Mr. Trump's failure to more strongly condemn white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups following a terror attack in Charlottesville that left three people dead and scores injured.

President Trump on Wednesday disbanded two of his business councils amid a growing number of defections by chief executives.