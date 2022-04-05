Police warn of "reports of aggressive fox encounters" near U.S. Capitol

Police in Washington, D.C. warned Tuesday that there's a new threat lurking near the Capitol building: foxes.

The U.S. Capitol Police said there have been "several reports of aggressive fox encounters" at or near the Capitol building, adding that animal control officers are working to trap and relocate the creatures.

"For your safety, please do not approach any foxes," police warned.

On Monday, Mitch McConnell's press secretary tweeted an image of an alert sent to the Senate community warning of potential fox dens on Capitol grounds. The note said Capitol police received multiple reports of people being "attacked or bitten" by a fox, with one encounter occurring near the Botanic Garden and another on the House side of the Capitol.

"Foxes are wild animals that are very protective of their dens and territory," the note said. "Please do not approach any fox you see."

Congresswoman Virginia Foxx retweeted the image with a joke, writing, "So much for my 'Fox Caucus' idea…"

The reports of "aggressive" fox encounters appear to contradict the species' typical behavior. Foxes are generally afraid of humans and are much more likely to run away than attack, according to the Humane Society.

The Humane Society said foxes are typically not a danger to humans unless they are rabid, or if they have been captured or handled — though it noted that foxes raised in urban areas may associate people with food and act more boldly. The foxes may attack small pets, however, especially if the pets have come near their young or are small enough to be considered prey.

To scare a fox away, the Humane Society recommends making loud noises, dousing them with water or throwing a small object at them.

