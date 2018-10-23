Washington, D.C. Fox station intruder was known to employees

A man shot trying to force his way into a Washington, D.C. TV station is hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday morning. Surveillance video from WTTG Fox 5 shows 38-year-old George Odemns kicking his way into the lobby before encountering two security officers on Monday.

WTTG employees report Odemns was a person known to them as someone who regularly contacts staff at Fox 5 with bizarre messages and conspiracy theories. Court records also show Odemns was charged with murder in 2002, but the case was dismissed. Police say it's unclear what motivated this break in.

Odemns has been charged with one count of burglary as D.C. police continue to investigate the strange incident. Police say at around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, Odemns forcibly entered the TV station, kicking in two sets of glass doors. He then entered the station's lobby, where he was confronted by two female security guards.

According to station employees, both guards told the suspect to back up. When he refused, he was pepper sprayed, and then shot once in the chest. Police say Odemns was not armed and he was conscious when he was taken to the hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.