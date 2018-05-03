Parent, 3 children found dead in Grand Forks, North Dakota home, school officials say

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- A parent and three students were found dead in a Grand Forks, North Dakota home Thursday, a school official said in a statement released to CBS affiliate KVLY.

Administrators at Lewis and Clark Elementary School asked for a welfare check at the home on the city's south side this morning. The responding officer saw what appeared to be a body inside the home and went in.

Grand Forks Public Schools communications coordinator Tracy Jentz told the station the district was informed that a parent and three students were deceased. Jentz said families have been notified and that Grand Forks Police have asked they don't share additional information.

No information was immediately released about how the four died. Lt. Derik Zimmel said more details would be released later Thursday or Friday.

A property manager tells the station a mother in her 40s and three young children live in the home. The people found dead haven't been identified.

Police said there was no indication of a threat to the public but that they couldn't say for certain.

The investigation is active.