Fortnite players set for $126 million refund this week. Here's how to get the money.

Fortnite gamers who were charged for unwanted purchases while playing the online video game could receive a slice of the $126 million in refunds the Federal Trade Commission is sending out this week.

The regulatory agency is reopening the claims submission process for gamers who are eligible for a refund under a $245 million settlement with Fortnite developer Epic Games over charges the company used deceptive online practices to trick players, including unsupervised children, into making unauthorized purchases.

The settlement was first announced in December 2022. At the time, it marked the FTC's largest ever refund in a gaming industry case. The agency said at the time that Epic deceived consumers into making in-game purchases they would otherwise not have made.

On Wednesday, the FTC said it will send nearly 970,000 checks and PayPal payments on June 25 and June 26 to consumers who filed a valid refund claim. It issued a first round of payments totaling more than $22 million in December, the agency said.

The FTC reached a separate agreement last year under which Epic was fined $275 million over allegations it violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act Rule.

How can I apply for a refund?

Fortnite players can visit a dedicated website to determine if they are eligible for compensation. Previously, consumers had until February 14 to file a claim, but the FTC has now extended that deadline to July 9. If you already filed a claim after February 14, no further action is required.

Consumers who receive checks are instructed to cash them within 90 days. PayPal refunds should be accepted within 30 days, according to the FTC.

A claim number or Epic Account ID is required to apply for a refund. A parent or guardian must apply on behalf of people under 18.