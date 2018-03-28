Missing dad who owes $500,000 in child support last seen paddleboarding in ocean

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Police in Florida are looking for a 52-year-old man who hasn't been seen since he went paddleboarding in the Atlantic Ocean a week ago. Fort Lauderdale police tell the Miami Herald that Constantine George Theoharis was due in court later that day - March 20 - to speak on charges of not paying over a half-million dollars in child support.

But he didn't show up for court, or for work as a commercial real estate agent. The judge rescheduled his hearing for March 27, but he didn't show then either.

His wallet and passport were left in his home. Family members tell police they've grown increasingly concerned.

Theoharis has been divorced since 2008. His ex-wife is fighting him for child support for their two daughters.

CBS Miami reports The father of two teenagers is seen on a neighbor's surveillance going into the ocean with his blue paddle board, heading north towards Oakland Park Boulevard on Tuesday morning, March 20th.

"A lady who walks on the beach saw him leave at 7:30," says his uncle, John Katsikas.

Katsikas says his nephew is a skilled boater and diver. Theoharis and his two brothers grew up on the water.

"They went out and got lobster all the time," said Katsikas. "He's a certified diver but didn't take his tanks. We don't know what happened to him."

Fort Lauderdale police have asked for the public's help for information on Theoharis.

A friend says his fins, mask and a weight belt are gone from his dive bag.