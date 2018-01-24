Rescuers try to help manatee stuck in life jacket

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue workers have been working for hours in an effort to help a manatee in distress. A life jacket is on the manatee, and crews have been trying to make contact to get the life jacket off -- but the manatee doesn't want to cooperate, CBS Miami reports.

The manatee was first spotted in the Intracoastal Waterway south of Sunrise Boulevard. By Wednesday afternoon, it was in the waters of Hugh Taylor Birch State Park.

Every time crews get close to the animal, it dives underwater, away from the help of rescuers, apparently afraid of the boats and swimmers who are trying to help.

Officials don't know where the life jacket came from or how it got stuck on the manatee.