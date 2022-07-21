1 soldier killed, several injured in lightning strike at Georgia Army base

One soldier was killed and nine other soldiers were injured Wednesday in a lightning strike at Fort Gordon, an Army installation in Georgia, military officials said.

The lightning strike occurred at about 11:10 a.m. while the soldiers were in a training area, fort spokesperson Anne Bowman confirmed to CBS News in a statement.

One of the wounded soldiers died of their injuries Wednesday afternoon, Bowman said. The soldier's name was not immediately released.

The conditions of the nine injured soldiers were also not released, and no further details on the lightning strike were provided.

Fort Gordon is located just west of Augusta.