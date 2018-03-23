Fort Bragg soldier shot dead in dispute with fellow soldier

FORT BRAGG, N.C. -- A Fort Bragg solider was shot and killed during an altercation with another solider off post on Wednesday, reports CBS Raleigh affiliate WNCN-TV.

Deputies sent after a shooting was reported found an adult victim unresponsive, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Rescue workers couldn't resuscitate the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as 33-year-old Mark Danial Leshikar, of Fayetteville.

Leshikar was with the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, Fort Bragg officials confirmed.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Lt. Sean Swain said investigators don't have a suspect but have identified a person of interest -- who is also from Fort Bragg, Swain confirmed.

Wednesday evening, detectives were questioning residents at the home where the shooting occurred, deputies said.

No charges have been filed yet.