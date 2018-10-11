Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen returns to Democratic Party

President Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen, who until this summer was the Republican National Committee's deputy finance chairman, has returned to the Democratic Party.

Cohen attorney Lanny Davis said Thursday on Twitter that his client has changed his registration from Republican to Democrat. He says Cohen, who was a Democrat prior to Mr. Trump winning the presidency, made the change to distance "himself from the values of the current" administration.

"2-Today, @MichaelCohen212 returning to the #Democratic Party another step in his journey that began with the @ABC @GStephanopolous Cohen putting family and country first -distancing himself from the values of the current Admin - Can't wait for his first interview! #StayTuned" Davis tweeted Thursday afternoon.

The switch came on the eve of Friday's deadline for New Yorkers to register to vote in the November election. The news was originally reported by Axios.

Cohen pleaded guilty in August to eight federal charges. Cohen says Mr. Trump directed him to arrange payments before the 2016 election to buy the silence of porn actress Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model who alleged they had affairs with Trump. Cohen's guilty plea included campaign finance violations.

Cohen since has cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.