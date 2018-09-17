CBSN
AP September 17, 2018, 12:54 PM

Former Rep. John Dingell hospitalized after heart attack

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 27: Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) speaks at the National Press Club, June 27, 2014 in Washington, DC. Rep. Dingell who is the longest serving member of Congress was Newsmaker Luncheon speaker talked about "When Congress Worked".

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Former U.S. Rep. John Dingell is in a Detroit-area hospital after a heart attack.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell says her husband is "alert and in good spirits, cracking jokes as usual." She says the 92-year-old had a heart attack early Monday.

Debbie Dingell says, "We'll know more later."

John Dingell, a Democrat, was in Congress for nearly 60 years. He was the longest-serving House member at the time of his retirement in 2014, the same year that his wife was elected to the 12th District seat in southeastern Michigan.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Featured in Politics

Popular