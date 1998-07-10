Former Packer Pitts Dead At 60

Elijah Pitts, who spent 25 years in the NFL, playing for the Green Bay Packers and helping to coach the Buffalo Bills, died Friday in a Buffalo hospital. He was 60.

Pitts had been on medical leave from the Bills since being diagnosed with abdominal cancer last October. He was undergoing prolonged chemotherapy treatment.

Pitts spent 16 years as a Bills assistant. He became former coach Marv Levy's assistant head coach in 1992. Pitts took over as head coach for three games in 1995 season when Levy was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Pitts coached in four Super Bowls with the Bills and was part of four AFC championship teams.

"Eli was an outstanding human being. He always carried a smile and was respected by all he came in contact with," said Bills president and owner Ralph C. Wilson Jr.

"The passing of Elijah Pitts is a great loss not only for the Buffalo Bills but the entire National Football League," said Bills coach Wade Phillips, who took over for Levy after the 1997 season. "The number of players and coaches that he has touched throughout the league are too many to name. His legacy will certainly carry on through them."

As a player, Pitts spent nine years with the Green Bay Packers as a running back during their championship years under Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi. The Packers won four NFL championships and two Super Bowls during Pitts' career.

In 1967, he became the first player to rush for a touchdown in the Super Bowl when he scored against the Kansas City Chiefs. He also played for Chicago, the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans before retiring in 1971. He was elected to Green Bay's Hall of Fame in 1979.

Pitts began his coaching career as an assistant under former Los Angeles Rams' coach Chuck Knox in 1973 and helped guide the Rams to five consecutive playoff appearances. He followed Knox to Buffalo in 1978 and stayed until 1980 when he left to be the backfield coach for the Houston Oilers for three seasons.

He was the offensive coordinator for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League in 1984 before rejoining the Bills in 1985 as the running backs and special teams coach.

Levy said he was "deeply saddened" to learn of Pitts' death.

"He will be remembered with great respect and affection," Levy said.

Pitts starred in football at Philander Smith College and was chosen in the 13th round of the 1961 NFL draft by the Packers.

In addition to his wife, Ruth, Pitts is survived by a daughter and two sons.

His oldest son, Ron, was a cornerback for the Packers and the Bills before retiring to become an NFL color analyst for the Fox Network.

