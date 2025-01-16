Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi won't attend Trump's inauguration

Washington — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will not attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday, according to her spokesperson.

Pelosi led House Democrats during the first Trump administration and attended his inauguration in 2017. She became one of Trump's chief antagonists, overseeing both impeachments against him as speaker.

A spokesperson did not provide a reason for her planned absence from the president-elect's second inauguration. ABC News first reported on her plans.

Pelosi fell and injured her hip during an overseas trip to Luxembourg in December, and required hip replacement surgery before returning to the U.S. She was seen using a walker in the Capitol when the new Congress convened earlier this month.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi speaks on the House floor on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Pelosi, who stepped down from leadership after the 2022 midterm elections, has been vocal about her opposition to Trump as he prepares to return to office. A frequent recipient of Republican ire, Pelosi was among the targets of some of the rioters on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol to delay the counting of electoral votes.

The California Democrat accused Trump earlier this month of stoking continued violence in the aftermath of the attack on the Capitol, including against her husband.

"He called out to these people to continue their violence, my husband being a victim of all of that," Pelosi said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," noting that her husband still suffers from a head injury after a man broke into their San Francisco home and bludgeoned him with a hammer in October 2022.

Former first lady Michelle Obama also plans to skip Trump's inauguration, though her husband, former President Barack Obama, is expected to be at the swearing in ceremony.

Trump skipped President Biden's inauguration in 2021, two weeks after the attack on the Capitol.