Forecast could "scare the hell" out of Oklahoma firefighters

Extremely dangerous conditions continued to fuel historic wildfires in the western half of Oklahoma early Wednesday, reports CBS Oklahoma City affiliate KWTV.

The National Weather Service issued an evacuation order for an area near the towns of Seiling and Oakwood, in Dewey County.

Authorities told KWTV efforts were being made to save homes, but scanner traffic indicated some homes were engulfed by the flames.

As of Tuesday night, the Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management said, states of emergency had been declared in 52 counties in the state.

A U.S. Forest Service commander at one of two large wildfires in Oklahoma warned firefighters Tuesday to be careful. Deb Beard said the forecast should "scare the hell out" of the firefighters in the area where fires have already killed at least two people and injured nine others.

The Storm Prediction Center says gusty winds and low humidity in drought-stricken areas would create dangerous fire conditions in parts of Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. National Weather Service meteorologist Doug Speheger says such conditions haven't been seen in at least a decade.

In Oklahoma, temperatures were expected to soar into the 90s with winds gusting to 40 mph or higher.

The largest of the Oklahoma fires had burned more than 384 square miles.

