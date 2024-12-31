Ford recalls nearly 300,000 F-Series trucks over defective fuel pumps

Ford Motor is recalling 295,449 diesel-engine trucks because a defective fuel pump could cause a loss of power, raising the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday.

"Biodiesel deposits may form on the pump drivetrain roller components, which could lead to failure of the high pressure fuel pump," the NHTSA stated.

Drivers whose vehicles are affected by the faulty fuel pump may experience "extended crank while starting, a Check Engine Light (CEL), noise and reduced engine power," recall documents show.

As of Tuesday, Ford was not aware of any reports of accidents, injuries or fires linked to the fuel pump problem.

The recall applies to the following truck models:

2020-2022 Ford Super Duty F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, F-600

2021-2022 Ford F-650, F-750

Ford dealers will update the powertrain control module software free of charge, according to the automaker. Notification letters are expected to be mailed to owners of affected vehicles on Jan. 13, 2025. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332; Ford's number for this recall is 24S78.

Owners may also contact NHTSA's safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (toll-free at 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov for further information. NHTSA's number for the recall is 24V-957.

Several recalls on the same day

The truck recall is one of four issued by Ford on the same day, as follows:

Ford also recalled more than 20,000 compact SUVs because of battery failure concerns impacting certain 2020-2024 Ford Escape and 2021-2024 Lincoln Corsair vehicles. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 20, according to NHTSA. Ford's number for this recall is 24S79. NHTSA's number for the recall is 24V-954.



Ford also recalled nearly 50,000 2024-2025 Lincoln Nautilus vehicles over faulty power windows that may fail to detect obstructions, increasing the risk of injury. "The window automatic reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction, and the window reversal distance does not meet the minimum requirement," the recall notice states. Owner notification letters are expected to be sent Jan. 13. Ford's number for this recall is 24C43. NHTSA's number for the recall is 24V-953.

Ford also recalled more than 30,000 2019 Flex, Fiesta and 2019 Lincoln MKT cars because of a faulty rear-view camera that "intermittently displays a blank, distorted or inverted image while in reverse," which can reduce or distort the driver's view of what is behind the vehicle, according to the NHTSA. Owner notification letters are expected to be sent beginning on Feb. 2, 2025, and completed by Feb. 7, 2025. Ford's number for this recall is 24S75. NHTSA's number for the recall is 24V-951.

Ford did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In November, NHTSA fined Ford $165 million for moving too slowly on a 2020 recall of more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S., and over 700,000 in North America, that also involved faulty rear-view cameras.

Less than a week after it announced the civil fine, NHTSA disclosed two probes involving other Ford recalls, one involving 2019-2020 Ford Expeditions, 2021-2024 Bronco Sports and 2022-2023 Mavericks.